As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Coatue Management Lowered Its Holding by $25.58 Million; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake by $7.87 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 132,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707.93 million, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to leave company -NYT; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 23/03/2018 – #DeleteFacebook? Privacy proves hard to protect online; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 06/03/2018 – $BB.CA, FB: Blackberry files patent infringement against $FB – ! $BB.CA $FB; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, the second largest online ad provider, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 06/04/2018 – Area 1 Security CEO on Atlanta Hack, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video)

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 302,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 990,932 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.37 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 3.59M shares traded or 28.26% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 317,900 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $53.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 21,475 shares to 34,049 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 12,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

