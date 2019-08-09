As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lowered Stake; Seizert Capital Partners Lowered Position in Johnson Outdoors Cl A (JOUT) by $302,176

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $188.51. About 8.65 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 02/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica, firm at the center of #Facebook’s privacy debacle, declaring bankruptcy and shuttin; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: STROZ FRIEDBERG AUDITORS STOOD DOWN; 11/04/2018 – Facebook leak earns ‘dislikes’ across Asia; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections; 29/03/2018 – Facebook says it’s in ‘a really good place’ for the 2018 midterm elections; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises user age in Europe making rules tougher than parent Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A (JOUT) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 4,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 5,286 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 9,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 46,235 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68B for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

