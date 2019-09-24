As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Increased Holding by $358,401; Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Carnival (CCL) as Stock Value Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 85.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 59,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 10,350 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482,000, down from 69,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.30M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 1,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, up from 40,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 15.75M shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Facebook-Heavy Fund Keeps Friends Despite Controversy: ETF Watch; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,350 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 78,544 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 4,870 shares. Hbk Invests L P, a Texas-based fund reported 42,418 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 0.06% or 2.04M shares. Kessler Inv Gp Lc holds 300 shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 195 shares. Bridges Mgmt Inc has 227,267 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 2.91 million shares. Andra Ap reported 71,600 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 54,252 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.71 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 72,600 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $40.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) by 27,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $967.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 38,441 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 364,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,014 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 141,045 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 4,572 shares. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability reported 53,604 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares accumulated 50,950 shares. J Goldman & Lp owns 1.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 82,771 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 138,955 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,622 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clough Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Epoch Prtnrs holds 743,065 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Gp Limited Com has invested 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa has 3.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,150 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).