As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Boosted Its Position by $14.91 Million; Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Position Maintained by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook Braces for Capitol Hill Grilling — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSED PERSONAL DATA AND TELL AFFECTED USERS; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: First of two congressional hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins; 28/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation. Via @KurtWagner8:; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Says Ending Use of Information From Outside Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,650 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).