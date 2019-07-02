As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped Stake by $1.11 Million; Welch Group Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $407,395; Stock Value Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 54,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 8.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reported 185 million daily active users in North America, an increase from last quarter; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HIRES FIRM TO CONDUCT AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels; 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change its business model to win back trust, says early advisor; 04/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42M, down from 487,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 11.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares to 37,587 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,588 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79 million on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 1.64 million shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 8,185 shares. 437,733 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Gru L P. Js Cap Mngmt Limited reported 7.08% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,821 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,013 shares. Mairs & Pwr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Lp holds 1,255 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,585 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 3.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,229 shares. Natixis invested in 3.49% or 3.32 million shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 301,149 shares. Maple Cap Management owns 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,339 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 30,437 shares to 343,580 shares, valued at $27.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,959 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Co Na reported 26,094 shares stake. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 288,436 shares. Lincluden Ltd holds 227,174 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Suntrust Banks reported 2.11 million shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated accumulated 65,571 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Keating Counselors owns 159,655 shares or 4.27% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 95,492 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scott Selber invested in 33,959 shares or 1.05% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.95 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 582,154 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 43,097 shares. Sonata Capital Grp Inc has 10,660 shares.