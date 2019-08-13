As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Holding by $7.36 Million; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Valuation Declined, Holder Alpine Investment Management Lowered Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 157,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 48,236 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kingstone Insurance Company and Kingstone Companies, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CHINA KINGSTONE MINING HOLDINGS LTD 1380.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 7.797 MLN VS LOSS OF RMB 124.548 MLN

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 44,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 512,467 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, down from 556,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN MAY 2014, START RESEARCH PROJECT WITH GSR; IN JULY 2014, CHRISTOPHER WYLIE STOPS WORKING WITH FIRM; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 15/05/2018 – MPs slam Facebook in Cambridge Analytica probe; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 26/03/2018 – Dealbook: Tim Cook and Other C.E.O.s Take on Facebook: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-founder To Leave Facebook After Clashes: Report — MarketWatch

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 159,760 shares to 368,510 shares, valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,374 are held by Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx, Texas-based fund reported 12,030 shares. South State holds 0.03% or 1,626 shares in its portfolio. Jabodon Pt Comm has 1.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 25,352 are owned by Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dsm Capital Prtn Ltd holds 2.20 million shares or 5.4% of its portfolio. Comm Comml Bank reported 354,861 shares. Axiom International Invsts Ltd Liability Corp De reported 248,122 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel owns 3,640 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highstreet Asset reported 0.19% stake. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv owns 35,846 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 851,086 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt stated it has 56,096 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 28,072 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 3,500 shares. Wasatch accumulated 231,817 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 17,875 shares. 47,602 are owned by Monarch Partners Asset Lc. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 348,788 shares. 93,508 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 7 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 12,484 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,679 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Banc Funds Lc owns 172,661 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 115.80 million shares to 122.03 million shares, valued at $10.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 119.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $33,350 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R, worth $16,350 on Friday, June 7.