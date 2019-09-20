As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Tiger Management Has Increased Its Position; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.83 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 127,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66 million, up from 116,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook has admitted more users had their private data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – Match Group Sinks as Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 21/03/2018 – The Quint: Breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica situation, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook doesn’t deserve to; 09/04/2018 – Instead an independent group of scholars will solicit research proposals and grant access to privacy-protected datasets from Facebook; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital CEO Says Consumers Partly At Fault For Facebook (Video); 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may outside the US to overcome speed bumps; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 20/03/2018 – Real Deal LA: Facebook in advanced talks for Brickyard in Playa Vista

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $246.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares to 12,001 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley Mgmt Lc reported 54,500 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.34% or 52,542 shares. 76,992 are held by Hap Trading. Pictet Comml Bank And has 2.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,126 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 1.07M shares. Jnba Fin stated it has 2,305 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 1.43 million shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lumbard & Kellner Llc holds 29,580 shares. Leonard Green & Lp reported 60,000 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises Hldgs owns 1.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 370,000 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt accumulated 1,050 shares. Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ah Equity Prns Iii Llc accumulated 3.79% or 194,640 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

