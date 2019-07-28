As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Cut Stake; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Upped Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 08/05/2018 – Facebook curbs foreign adverts for Irish abortion vote; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal. $FB; 04/04/2018 – Popular dating app Tinder didn’t function properly on Wednesday due to an issue with Facebook permissions; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT MINE PHONE AUDIO FOR DATA TO TARGET ADS, CALLS IDEA ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY’; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99 million, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 581,410 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corp Il accumulated 22,597 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 248,063 shares. Ssi Management Inc invested in 0.08% or 5,818 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc reported 9,552 shares stake. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited owns 570,428 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 15,366 are held by Trust Investment Advsrs Lc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.68M are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Veritable LP holds 0.24% or 72,211 shares. Principal Finance Gp has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 4,976 shares. 2,489 are held by Insight 2811. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston accumulated 606,993 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

