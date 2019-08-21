As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $829,834 Its Stake; As Walt Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Cs Mckee LP Has Raised Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 34,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $185.28. About 620,942 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes to Congress; 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 21/03/2018 – Techonomy CEO Says Facebook Is Truly Broken (Video); 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 588,689 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,050 shares to 14,580 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 64,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.88 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

