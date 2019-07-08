As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Par Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $873,600 as Shares Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 357,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.64 million, down from 457,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $194.35. About 2.22M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 01/05/2018 – Facebook To Let Users Clear All History — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan Questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency; 21/03/2018 – Alongside social media giant Facebook, Cambridge Analytica is at the center of an ongoing dispute over the alleged harvesting and use of personal data; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $187.65. About 99,850 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 26,594 shares. 1St Source Bank invested in 0.19% or 12,464 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 45,367 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Liability owns 2,342 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 4.61% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Principal Financial owns 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 265,056 shares. Schroder Management Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fmr Lc has 7.50M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 26,327 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 57,985 shares. Optimum stated it has 2,200 shares. National Pension accumulated 0.15% or 207,447 shares. Oz LP reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Heritage Invsts Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,342 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 28,554 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Polar Llp has 1.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bandera Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 73,150 shares. 83,417 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap L P. Hallmark invested in 5,229 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Llc reported 11,015 shares. Lynch & Assocs In owns 1,230 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.16% or 44,555 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 0.37% or 6,833 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 369,174 shares. Trb Advisors Lp invested in 0.3% or 6,000 shares. Miura Global Ltd Liability owns 170,000 shares for 4.85% of their portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M.