As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Raised Its Holding; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Cut by $44.63 Million as Stock Rose

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.53M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.38. About 7.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TARGETED ADS REVIEW IS ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked to UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 17/04/2018 – COMPANY WAS LOOKING TO BUILD TECHNOLOGY TO HELP USERS ‘RECLAIM THEIR PERSONAL DATA’ FROM COMPANIES -SPOKESMAN; 04/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Takes Questions on Facebook Data Rift

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 409,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.09 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 billion, down from 12.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.8. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $274.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 45,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co owns 1.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.64M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 5.94M shares. Callahan Advisors Llc accumulated 2.12% or 61,182 shares. Diversified owns 5,888 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 11,890 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lourd Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has invested 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 17.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 36,706 shares. First National Tru Company has 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,415 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 2.56% or 10,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 210 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 284,610 shares.

