As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Polar Securities Upped Its Position; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $15.41 Million as Stock Price Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 101.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 481,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 956,197 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.16 million, up from 474,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.36M, up from 227,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Appear Before U.K. Lawmakers To Discuss Scandal — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – UK PM May’s party was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but no work undertaken – spokesman; 29/03/2018 – Facebook exec in 2016 internal memo defends ‘ugly’ growth tactics, even if people use it for evil; 09/04/2018 – Facebook says it will inform users if their data was wrongly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to centralise privacy settings; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 05/03/2018 – Call for more women speakers spurs rival California cyber security conference

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 272 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 91,404 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). M&R has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.23M shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 81,622 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Prudential Pcl owns 14,310 shares. Oakworth Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,002 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt accumulated 10,900 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Navellier & Associates has 69,135 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,823 are held by Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Federated Pa stated it has 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Auxier Asset reported 10,705 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Street Nc stated it has 83,946 shares. Regis Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Asset Strategies owns 7,582 shares. Creative Planning holds 842,538 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 92.81 million shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 3.94 million shares. 1,339 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 59,980 are held by Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sterling Inv Mgmt invested in 1.2% or 8,045 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 200,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (Call) (NYSE:BC) by 283,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL).

