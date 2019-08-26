As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Platinum Investment Management LTD Boosted Stake; Selz Capital Lowered Position in United Rentals (URI) as Share Price Declined

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.15. About 270,996 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 293,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362.61 million, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.81. About 1.88M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS STILL UNWARE IF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAS DATA; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 21/03/2018 – EU CONCERNED OVER FACEBOOK, POSSIBLE SUMMIT STATEMENT: OFFICIAL; 24/05/2018 – EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its New Feed algorithm; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.88M for 4.58 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares to 660,563 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.1% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 1,801 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.52% or 18,699 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hgk Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 160 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Impala Asset Lc reported 50,751 shares. Virtu Lc invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 141,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Secor L P, a New York-based fund reported 17,065 shares. Hillsdale Management reported 4,070 shares stake. Moreover, Graybill Bartz And Associate has 2.63% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 20,975 shares stake.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares to 162,911 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 2.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.04M shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

