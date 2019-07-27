As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Pitcairn Company Decreased Holding; Hendershot Investments Trimmed Its Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by $3.92 Million

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,437 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 24,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Alvarez & Marsal Advises Annexair Inc. On the Refinancing of its Senior Credit Facilities; 30/05/2018 – Vertafore Announces Powerful Workflow Visualization Tool to Help Agencies Gain Up to 20 Percent More Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and Skype already offer group video chat options; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Said to Testify Before House Committee on April 12 (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shuts down after data scandal; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 08/03/2018 – Facebook’s Ever-Growing Data Center Plans Reach Atlanta — Barron’s Blog

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 40,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,120 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.33M shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,827 shares to 101,892 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aurora Counsel has 0.93% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 20,236 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 34,311 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). American Registered Inv Advisor has 0.16% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). North Carolina-based Holderness Invs Co has invested 0.17% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 293 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Thomas Story Son Limited Com holds 88,832 shares or 4.56% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 17,951 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc invested in 48 shares. Park Presidio Capital holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 340,000 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 4,715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hallmark Management Incorporated reported 3,530 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,572 shares to 55,489 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 226,061 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,605 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,578 shares. 500,000 are held by Scge L P. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc holds 0.06% or 2,555 shares in its portfolio. 49,468 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Tributary Management Limited Com holds 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,550 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weik Capital Mngmt has 0.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swiss Natl Bank has 8.06M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 26,344 shares. Burns J W Co Inc New York holds 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 16,954 shares. Meridian reported 17,601 shares. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 334,223 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.