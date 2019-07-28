As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Boosted by $305,440 Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Rose While Twin Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 1,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.75 million, up from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook Executive Planning to Leave Company Amid Disinformation Backlash; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook; 06/04/2018 – ITALY ANTITRUST AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS OPENED A PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S COLLECTION AND USE OF USER DATA – STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – There is some sentiment among investors that Facebook is “the worst of the FAANGs,” Cramer adds; 23/03/2018 – The anti-social network: Facebook bids to rebuild trust after toughest week; 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 31,190 shares to 82,830 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,440 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO).

