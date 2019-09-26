As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Lomas Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $25.01 Million; Marathon Capital Management Increases Holding in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 1086.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 380,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 415,150 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.995. About 9.29 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – Nokia Closes Sale of Its Digital Health Business; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing; 29/03/2018 – Nokia wins its largest-ever GSM-Railway contract with Polish PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe to modernize critical communications network; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Ericsson revival hopes lifted by cost cutting progress; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 09/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 6 (2018) to soon get 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant: Report; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Plenty of Opportunity Ahead; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Net Loss EUR351M

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 129,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 195,782 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.79 million, down from 325,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $178.12. About 9.99 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 20/03/2018 – ITALY REGULATOR AGCOM REQUESTED FROM FACEBOOK INFO ON DATA USE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bet on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Attorney General Kilmartin Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook; 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Which 5G Stocks will Be the Biggest Winners? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nokia: Finally En Route To $8 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Showdown Over No-Deal Brexit – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Time to Shine for Nokia and Ericsson With the Massive 5G Opportunity – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 114,766 shares to 247,130 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $930.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 45,035 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $64.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 564,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

