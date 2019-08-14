As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jump Trading Lowered Its Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.69 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 26,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 68,657 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 95,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 225,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 234,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 20/04/2018 – PwC had cleared Facebook’s privacy practices in leak period; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS DRAWING TIGHTER LINES FOR HATE SPEECH IN ADS; 30/05/2018 – FB: The Federation Council decided to invite Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to one of his meetings to speak within the “expert hour”, his speech may touch upon such an important industry for the Russian economy as digitalization // RIA – ! $FB; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 01/05/2018 – Match falls as Facebook gets into the dating pool; 21/03/2018 – Brazil prosecutors open investigation of Cambridge Analytica; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Steve Wozniak shuts down his Facebook account in protest; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr accumulated 28,924 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Maverick Capital has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 50,025 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Davenport & stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 125,900 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Llc owns 102,423 shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.18M shares. Rbf Lc has invested 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blume Mgmt stated it has 8,550 shares. Private Capital Advisors has invested 2.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16.12M shares stake. Axon Cap Limited Partnership invested in 50,500 shares. First Amer Bancorp holds 0.5% or 41,427 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Invest Counsel invested in 0.13% or 1,996 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8,098 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 158,315 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 1.33M shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,242 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5,175 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 239,205 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 326,007 shares. Rockshelter Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 138,058 shares. Veritable Lp owns 166,347 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd has invested 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Indiana Trust And Inv Management Co accumulated 32,553 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Locust Wood Advisers Limited Co reported 3.97% stake. Keating Investment Counselors has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.25 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.