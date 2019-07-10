As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Ctc Upped Position by $84.76 Million; Edgar Lomax Co Raised Its International Business Machine (IBM) Stake by $25.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 165.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 179,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 288,712 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.74M, up from 108,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 763,532 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201.29. About 6.58M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 20/03/2018 – Facebook selling expected to ease after $37bn wipeout; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook chief Zuckerberg faces EU grilling; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fin has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 17,230 shares. Davenport Communication Limited Com holds 0.06% or 27,658 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 120,988 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Old Dominion Mgmt invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Com owns 3,533 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors holds 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,389 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 4.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5.31 million shares. Halsey Assocs Ct accumulated 89,187 shares. Seabridge Ltd Liability Com holds 360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 107.95 million shares. Hollencrest Capital Management invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 4,993 shares. Thomas White has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,780 shares. Hamel Associates accumulated 13,986 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call) by 8,481 shares to 24,933 shares, valued at $645.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 6,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,232 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C) by 93,825 shares to 181,375 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 110,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,696 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).