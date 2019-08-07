As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Ctc Lifted Stake by $84.76 Million; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stock Price Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $185.18. About 5.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse; 24/05/2018 – Facebook remains haunted by revelations that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 11/04/2018 – WXOW News 19: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 30/04/2018 – FB: WhatsApp founder plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Issues Statement on Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down of Data Provider Relationships; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN FACEBOOK POST: ‘THIS WILL HELP RAISE THE BAR FOR ALL POLITICAL ADVERTISING ONLINE’; 03/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video); 20/03/2018 – Norway’s Justice Minister Resigns in Storm Over Facebook Post

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 9,388 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 7,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $179.42. About 498,295 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) by 24,519 shares to 45,032 shares, valued at $855.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) by 14,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,576 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $78.18 million activity. $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Monday, February 11. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26 million worth of stock.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares to 49,765 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 107,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,185 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).