As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Increased Its Position by $482,688; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, up from 17,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $185.91. About 3.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 06/03/2018 – New Foils for the Right: Google and Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 20/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Reed on Data Privacy, MLB Partnership (Video); 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 06/03/2018 – French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market; 11/04/2018 – Opinion: Can Facebook Develop a Conscience?

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 18,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.62 million, up from 18,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $227.99. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,231 shares to 457,482 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,138 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zweig owns 3,550 shares. Argi Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,650 shares. 8,974 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Crossvault Limited reported 38,391 shares or 3.91% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And reported 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Interest Gru Incorporated holds 0.39% or 464,844 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman invested in 6,565 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 280,108 shares stake. Saturna Cap Corporation reported 10,178 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advsr Management Lc has 8,126 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.07% or 18,296 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 83.32 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,169 shares stake. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.7% or 5,413 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 3.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 165,846 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fin Advisory Service stated it has 4,572 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. L S Advsrs accumulated 57,414 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division has 9,222 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Discovery Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ct holds 67,500 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability invested in 1,432 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jacobs & Ca holds 2.45% or 78,716 shares. Janney Ltd invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pecaut & Commerce reported 1,955 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.92% stake. Butensky Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated holds 1.18% or 9,181 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.46M shares. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.84% or 8,188 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 3.19 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Stockton has 0.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,306 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 3.42 million shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.