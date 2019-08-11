As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Upped Position by $483,392; Private Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $478,820

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder just told followers to delete Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Wins Hedge Fund Popularity Contest in the First Quarter; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 19/03/2018 – Brian Wieser Says GDPR Is Causing Slower Growth at Facebook (Video); 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Regents Meetings: Facebook fallout: Americans’ privacy at risk across entire tech, information industry

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares to 53,804 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakewood Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Comml Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,979 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp owns 30,050 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability De holds 1.27% or 248,122 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 5.85 million shares. Natixis stated it has 3.32M shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Provident Trust owns 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,758 shares. 57,895 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Incorporated. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Parus (Uk) has 20.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Conning owns 56,947 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 27,928 are owned by Sigma Counselors. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability owns 4,091 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Intl Investors reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Com Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,087 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bancshares invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 184,521 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 2.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 161,396 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp owns 7,832 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 3,900 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Prelude Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 2,374 shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Co has 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,709 shares. Pathstone Family Office holds 0.63% or 2,781 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest reported 34 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lincoln Cap Ltd Co reported 4,582 shares. Swedbank holds 3.61% or 426,654 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Com has invested 12.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.4% or 5,352 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 407 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co owns 64,636 shares.