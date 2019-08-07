As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Trimmed Its Stake by $25.04 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 17,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 7.90M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.25 million, up from 7.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.51M shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 169,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.37M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351.62 million, down from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Stalwart Ad Business Seen Weathering Latest Scandal; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 21/03/2018 – California Today: California Today: Facebook Under Fire, Yet Again; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 59,000 shares to 849,328 shares, valued at $98.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vereit Inc by 970,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Facebook Will Be One of the Biggest Earnings Reports This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown – Live Trading News” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 289,680 shares or 1.37% of the stock. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.41% or 475,427 shares. Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.02M shares or 6.15% of the stock. Jones Lllp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.18 million shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Main Street Rech Ltd stated it has 2,703 shares. 5.30 million were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Thomasville Bancorp reported 0.08% stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,359 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 9,112 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 39,503 shares. 2,402 were reported by Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc. Colony Gp Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 30,167 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.