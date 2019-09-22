As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Act Ii Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) Shareholder Camden Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 57,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Faulted by Judge for `Troubling Theme’ in Privacy Case; 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red

Camden Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) (ZIONW) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP analyzed 150,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 15,400 shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 1.40M shares to 2.70 million shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 4.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc (Prn).

