As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.71 Million; Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Cut Its Holding

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company's stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company's stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 3.62M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,819 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.14% stake. 620 are owned by Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Company. Motco accumulated 31,533 shares. 18,533 are owned by Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability. 3,725 were accumulated by Mcf Ltd Liability Com. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,080 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 33,501 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd owns 1,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Camarda Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sageworth stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fuller And Thaler Asset has 10,489 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waverton Inv Management Limited reported 12,892 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.27% or 1.60 million shares. Aravt Global Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 140,000 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-1.30 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-1.2 per share. After $-1.69 actual EPS reported by Ensco Rowan plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% EPS growth.