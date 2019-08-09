As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Increased Its Position by $1.11 Million; At&T (T) Shareholder National Investment Services Boosted Holding by $513,670

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 62.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 16,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,104 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 26,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 54,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of; 28/04/2018 – Plan for EU digital tax on firms’ turnover draws sharp criticism; 08/03/2018 – FB: Facebook CISO @alexstamos says a nation-state attempted an intrusion against Facebook using EternalBlue shortly after the exploit was made public. They’ll be going public with a detailed report at some point; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 01/05/2018 – Match Group Sinks as Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 28/03/2018 – Statement from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. regarding Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says the 1 percent should give cash to working people:

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,951 shares to 50,588 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,587 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares to 14,692 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,947 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

