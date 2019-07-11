As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, St Johns Investment Management Company Has Decreased by $355,240 Its Stake; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Raised Its Citi Trends (CTRN) Stake by $1.52 Million

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 10/04/2018 – i24NEWS English: #BREAKING: Facebook ‘working with’ US special counsel’s Russia probe, Zuckerberg tells Congress; 01/05/2018 – Facebook smart speakers may come to international markets first, will include ‘M’ smart assistant; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end, via @TradingNation; 04/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook says the information of up to 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been “improperly shared”; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PAYS ALL TAXES REQUIRED BY LAW-ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff Sorry, Rupert Murdoch: Facebook isn’t a pay TV company

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.26 million market cap company. It closed at $15.25 lastly. It is down 39.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 9,100 shares to 170,186 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.