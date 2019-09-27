As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lifted Holding; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $13.35 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.45M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28 million shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 15/05/2018 – RUSSIA ASKS FACEBOOK FOR INFORMATION ON DATA LEAK: INTERFAX; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 11/04/2018 – #MarkZuckerberg just said that people come to one of Facebook’s products 100 billion times per day. That is…a lot. #zuckhearings; 21/04/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal has made some people nervous about staying on the social network; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 21/03/2018 – Don Martin: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source | National Newswatch; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook replaces head of U.S. policy amid regulatory scrutiny – NYT; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress this week in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 333,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.17 million, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 687,496 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8,283 shares to 183,664 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 72,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Gotham Asset Ltd Co reported 43,106 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gratia Ltd Llc invested in 2.34% or 30,000 shares. Barnett & Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Bessemer Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 74,400 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc owns 7,500 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,571 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 46 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 44,360 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 143,107 shares in its portfolio. 85,348 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt. Us Bancorporation De reported 16,382 shares.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Cannabis Stock Canopy Growth Looks Bounceworthy – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Did Best Buy (BBY) Stock Just Become a Healthcare Play? – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Johnson Faces Legal Challenges and Conte may be Given an Extension – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s: Wait For Breakfast To Play Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.09% or 8,545 shares. Scge LP reported 4.82% stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanseatic Management Svcs has 13,617 shares. Marathon Prtn Equity Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 112,500 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc invested in 0.2% or 15,763 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,249 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.3% or 153,760 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 138,751 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3.63M shares. Barrett Asset has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Route One Company Ltd Partnership reported 8.42% stake. Two Sigma Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 18,734 shares. Renaissance Limited Company accumulated 3.42M shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Facebook Says CTRL-Labs Acquisition Could ‘Change The Way We Connect’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Apple’s Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Bets Big on Human Brains Controlling Computers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 140,784 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $167.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).