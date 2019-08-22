As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Has Increased Stake; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lowered American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Holding by $659,360

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.7. About 552,465 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Congress Needs Hearings on Facebook (Video); 23/05/2018 – VATTENFALL AND FACEBOOK SIGN LONG-TERM DEALS FOR NEW NORDIC RENEWABLE ENERGY; 08/04/2018 – Republican senator says Facebook scandals may be ‘too big’ for company to fix alone; 09/03/2018 – Facebook strikes music deal with Warner; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 04/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – House committee announces #Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11…; 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 27,255 shares to 140,909 shares, valued at $18.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.