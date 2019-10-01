As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Stillwater Investment Management Has Decreased by $302,208 Its Stake; Moodys (MCO) Position Raised by Bb&T Securities Llc

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, down from 27,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 16.07M shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated? @karaswisher, @CaseyNewton and @kurtwagner8 discuss on this week’s #TooEmbarrassed podcast; 28/03/2018 – siobhan kennedy: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Extends Push Into Enterprise Market; 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads; 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 6,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 4,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $201.49. About 800,770 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $235.5 Million Of Alt-A Rmbs Issued In 2004; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mig 2 To Union City, Nj’s Taxable Bans; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Largo Resources Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Petco To B3; Outlook Negative; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TAX LAW CHANGES ARE CREDIT NEUTRAL FOR RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS, POSITIVE FOR NON-MORTGAGE CONSUMER LOANS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s wary, ringgit forwards fall after shock Malaysia vote; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Saipem’s Ba1 Rating With Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES U.S. SHIPPING’S FIRST LIEN DEBT-CFR TO B3,; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Und/Aa2 Enh To Brunswick Csd, Oh’s Go Bonds; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S HAS UPDATED THE SALE DATE FOR GERMANTOWN, Wl’S GO BONDS, RATING UNAFFECTED

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 66,467 shares to 262,331 shares, valued at $17.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,914 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.43% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 36,649 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 56,916 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset holds 0.01% or 2,873 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 951,611 shares in its portfolio. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Markel owns 201,080 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.03% or 11,372 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Inc holds 0.15% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And, a New York-based fund reported 1,630 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 22,064 shares. Haverford Fincl Serv owns 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,419 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 69,705 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 2,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested 1.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Andra Ap accumulated 11,200 shares. Firsthand Capital owns 50,000 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Stanley invested in 1.52% or 32,780 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blue Financial Cap holds 3.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 30,363 shares. City Holding accumulated 22,108 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,577 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc has 42,300 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 145,464 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.66 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

