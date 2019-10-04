As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $803,652; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 92,021 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, up from 79,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 1.97 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 12,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $180.05. About 5.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 15/05/2018 – Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB) Announces New National Distribution Partnership with Strategic Medical Re; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Can’t Deny Data Cambodian Exile Seeks for Self-Defense; 13/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune: Preventing a Privacy Nightmare for Facebook Users; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their data; 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Today’s Market Tumble Was About More Than Facebook’s Woes — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 19,750 shares to 119,666 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 7,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,651 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 222 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 301,064 shares. Prospector Ltd Company invested in 1.23% or 232,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Permanens Lp stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New York-based Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Blair William Com Il holds 0.01% or 56,064 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 14,182 shares. Washington Tru Co reported 0.08% stake. Anchor Bolt LP invested in 795,345 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 443,000 are held by Bp Public Limited. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 85 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.20 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.