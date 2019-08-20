As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Firsthand Capital Management Raised Its Holding; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Value Declined, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Increased Position

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 36,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 77,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 41,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 5.16M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-‘Socially responsible’ investors reassess Facebook ownership; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Flop Can’t Erode Tech Sector Premium: Markets Live; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK – INVESTIGATION IS PART OF REVIEW TO DETERMINE ACCURACY OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS THAT FACEBOOK DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook is making Kevin Martin, a former chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), its interim head of U.S. policy; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 980,327 shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $54.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 277,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,581 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.