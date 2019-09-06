As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Avnet (AVT) Holder Ameriprise Financial Lifted Holding

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 2,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.22 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.79 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 14.97M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is facing questions following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK FOR COPY OF EVERY PRIVACY ASSESSMENT IT HAD PREPARED AS REQUIRED UNDER 2011 U.S. FTC CONSENT AGREEMENT

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 16,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 344,446 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94M, up from 327,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 464,372 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 24/04/2018 – Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Investment Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adirondack owns 6,639 shares. Advisors reported 6,002 shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Freestone Lc invested in 18,592 shares. 12,892 were reported by Waverton Inv Management Limited. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Llc has invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartline Invest has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bollard Grp Lc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 200,166 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterling Investment Management holds 12,209 shares. Lynch And Associate In holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,230 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 127,916 shares to 130,916 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Twitter Stock Offers â€˜Aâ€™-Rated Growth – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Business launches Messenger lead generation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avnet, Inc. (AVT) CEO Bill Amelio on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Avnet, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AVT) 9.5% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet Expands Share Repurchase Authorization by $500M; Increases Dividend by 5% to $.21 per Share; and Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.