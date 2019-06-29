As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Financial Architects Upped Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Ar Asset Management Has Upped Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.K. Wants `Police Powers’ to Go After Facebook as Scandal Grows; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PAYS ALL TAXES REQUIRED BY LAW-ZUCKERBERG; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 17/03/2018 – Embracing China, Facebook and Himself, Cambodia’s Ruler Digs In; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse–Update; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DID NOT USE GSR FACEBOOK DATA OR ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE DATA IN THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,756 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07M, up from 156,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity.

