As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Polen Capital Management Increased by $102.49 Million Its Stake; U S Global Investors Increased Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $1.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 617,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 7.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $187.27. About 8.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway on Friday called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s blockchain experiment raises eyebrows; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WAS SENT TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR SECOND VERSION OF THE SURVEY APP, WHICH PULLED USER DATA THAT WAS THEN LEAKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – FT; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Graham: Graham On Facebook Hearing; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,022 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 7,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $356.25. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 6,023 shares to 9,450 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

