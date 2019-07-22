As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Montag & Caldwell Has Raised by $11.35 Million Its Position; Lonestar Capital Management Stake in Symantec (SYMC) Has Raised by $1.22 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 11.70M shares traded or 28.01% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers — SYMC; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces European Parliament grilling; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 08/04/2018 – Skeptics Focus on Facebook Privacy Ahead of Zuckerberg Testimony; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING” AT CO- CNBC; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Op-Ed on FoxNews.com: `Facebook has been censoring or suppressing conservative speech for years’; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 113,537 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $61.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 30,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,949 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management holds 1.46% or 5,141 shares in its portfolio. Ctc Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5.31M are owned by Davis Selected Advisers. Accredited Investors has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 12,269 shares in its portfolio. Portland Investment Counsel holds 26,727 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,163 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 55,000 were reported by Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.02M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.02 million shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.13 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 2.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 107.95M shares. Smithfield holds 0.08% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 13,188 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal, a North Carolina-based fund reported 200 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 57,991 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has 54,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0% or 301 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru owns 1.58 million shares. Blair William Company Il has 14,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,682 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP holds 230,191 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Gp reported 265,141 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,438 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold 18,321 shares worth $422,327.