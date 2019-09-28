As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $522,644; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Upped by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 22,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Won’t Appear Before U.K. Lawmakers To Discuss Scandal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Made Mistakes, Needs to Be More Proactive (Video); 30/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook employees react to VP’s controversial 2016 memo, with dozens criticizing company leakers; Andrew; 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Removed 583 Million Fake Accounts, Enforcing Standards; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SAYS LOOKS FORWARD TO TALKIG W/ FB LEADERSHIP ON DATA; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 02/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service:

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? Amazon’s Algo Gone Awry And More From in.site In Houston – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Fresh launches on-demand in UK – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Eyes Healthcare Market and Expands Tech Portfolio at Annual Event – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark reported 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 666 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 165,121 shares. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,877 were reported by Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 3,003 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Lc. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa owns 6.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,564 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 391 shares. Homrich And Berg has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intrust State Bank Na has invested 1.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C Gru Holding A S has 291,859 shares for 6.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 2.64% stake. Btim Corp has 986 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 203,940 shares to 196,060 shares, valued at $40.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 39,769 shares to 67,037 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim positive on Match despite FB Dating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Summit launches Buy on Facebook, ‘king of social media’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Snap’s Transforming Into a Media Company – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.