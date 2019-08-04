As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Kemnay Advisory Services Boosted Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Bender Robert & Associates Decreased Its Holding

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 8,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 47,185 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 55,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 93.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 49,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 102,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.06 million, up from 52,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Sequoia Fund buys stake in Facebook – FT; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN CO-OPERATING WITH US; IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WHETHER THEY ARE SUFFICIENT UNDER THE LAW; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s floundering response to scandal is part of the problem; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible; 13/05/2018 – Cook hasn’t been shy about his criticism of Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 26/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Cook County sues Facebook, Cambridge Analytica after alleged misuse of millions of Illinoisans’ data…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 7.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 202,000 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 16,425 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com reported 7,911 shares. Guild Mngmt Inc invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs And Pwr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank reported 1.3% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Franklin Street Nc invested in 2.04% or 87,998 shares. Rmb Cap Llc invested in 0.05% or 12,178 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv owns 1,269 shares. Community Tru & holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 133,635 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 229,357 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Chemical Bancorp reported 2,551 shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,645 shares to 5,858 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,834 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP owns 3,926 shares. First National Bank holds 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 93,552 shares. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rdl reported 15,767 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 764,747 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 0.06% or 5,600 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability accumulated 422,541 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 7,029 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp holds 0.91% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 972,132 shares. 1.15 million were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gru Lc has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadence Bank & Trust Na owns 0.42% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,393 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,210 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,131 shares.

