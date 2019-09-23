As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Trimmed Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding by $2.29 Million; Stock Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s auditors visited Cambridge Analytica’s offices but were told to stand down by UK authorities; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips as Part of Hardware Push; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 22/03/2018 – For Many Facebook Users, a `Last Straw’ That Led Them to Quit; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 889,030 shares traded or 142.92% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paradigm Mgmt has 0.21% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 56,798 shares. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 0% or 35 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inc stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 68,999 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 0.17% or 30,087 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl has 0.01% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 36,119 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 368,846 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd reported 5,435 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,655 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 43,586 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.23% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.61 million are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Moreover, Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa has 3.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,150 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ally Finance owns 80,000 shares. Sands Management Limited Liability stated it has 5.84 million shares. 3.63 million were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Advsrs Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Co holds 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,841 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,306 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Quadrant Cap, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,410 shares. Wealthquest invested in 1,746 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 28,361 are owned by Fiera Capital.

