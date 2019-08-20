As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lifted Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bislett Management Has Cut Its Stake

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.18. About 1.69 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $183.83. About 7.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 28/03/2018 – ABC News: The Latest: Playboy leaves Facebook over privacy; 16/05/2018 – Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to be unveiled live on the @NissanUSATrucks Facebook page Wednesday evening; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS TAKING RECENT PRESS REPORTS ON FACEBOOK VERY SERIOUSLY; 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 21/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy (Video); 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 29/03/2018 – British lawmakers publish evidence from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 24/04/2018 – These are the rules that Facebook users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.03 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Invest Mngmt reported 3,616 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 171,810 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bancorp Department has 0.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,407 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com reported 5,026 shares. 323,165 were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Phocas Fincl holds 8,616 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Conning owns 403,694 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 2,284 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 185,521 shares. Jbf invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Winfield Associate Inc holds 0.23% or 3,525 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Allen Mngmt Ltd Com reported 5,628 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Bancshares owns 2.35% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,113 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 1,269 shares. Becker Cap Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fincl Management invested in 799 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mechanics Bankshares Department reported 1,320 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares. Northeast Investment Management holds 2.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 199,727 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2,575 shares. California-based Ipg Inv Lc has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Lc stated it has 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvest Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1,975 shares in its portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Ltd has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Focus Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 3,158 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horan Capital has 5.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 170,838 shares.