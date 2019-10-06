As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake; Third Point Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $62.40 Million

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.20M, down from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 31,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 33,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. @tedcruz went hard after #MarkZuckerberg, implying that Facebook is biased toward conservatives: “Does Facebook consider itself a neutral public forum?” #MarkZuckerberg: Facebook is a “platform for all ideas; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC SAYS BELIEVE FACEBOOK INFORMATION OF UP TO 87 MLN PEOPLE, MOSTLY IN THE U.S., MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 06/04/2018 – Facebook users could have to pay to completely opt out of their data being used to target them with advertising, COO Sheryl Sandberg, told NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Facebook reports increase in daily users in North America, rebounding from drop late last year; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 20/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING: Obama campaign director reveals Facebook ALLOWED them to mine American users’ profiles in 2012; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has been too casual about data for too long

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse reinstates UTX at Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Put Buying Has Picked Up on UTX Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,011 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.35% or 23,010 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Corporation holds 9.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6.00 million shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp holds 83,306 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 90 shares. 35,645 are held by Davenport Com Ltd Llc. Smith Salley & stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wesbanco Bancshares invested in 118,310 shares or 0.75% of the stock. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital Corp Va holds 2,794 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Transamerica Financial holds 230 shares. Haverford Fincl Services Inc holds 65,485 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 1.85% or 3.75 million shares. Boston Family Office Limited reported 9,903 shares stake. St Germain D J reported 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 500,000 shares to 5.50M shares, valued at $236.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 1.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated holds 106,204 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa invested in 3.29% or 24,150 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 57,540 shares. Sns Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bankshares Of The West holds 2.59% or 114,299 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 6.55M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Lc holds 10,850 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp owns 74,232 shares. Blume Capital Incorporated has 8,425 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Advisors Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fulton Bancorporation Na invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Telos Cap Inc has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares to 1,943 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.