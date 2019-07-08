As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Cut Its Position by $1.19 Million; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Upped Position in Carnival (CCL) as Market Valuation Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 9,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,681 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 36,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 1.50 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 7,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 18,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $194.77. About 4.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may be its least valuable ‘product’; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Google, Facebook, Airtel & Jio to bid for Indian railway’s wi-fi project – Business Standard; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS NO ONE FROM FACEBOOK’S APP REVIEW TEAM HAS BEEN FIRED BECAUSE OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCANDAL; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 26/04/2018 – YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK WILL HAVE TO TAKE MEASURES AGAINST VIDEOS WITH HATE SPEECH, EXTREMIST CONTENT; 22/03/2018 – 03/19 The Cable – Brexit, G-20 & Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23/04/2018 – SINGAPORE PM LEE COMMENTS ON CABINET RESHUFFLE IN FACEBOOK POST; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. PEREZ ARNALDO sold 2,290 shares worth $119,688.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares to 37,002 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 8,731 shares. Black Creek Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.03M shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs accumulated 326 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com accumulated 4,099 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% or 444,771 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 27,308 shares. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 77,314 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lsv Asset owns 36,500 shares. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 52,878 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 5,706 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 8,264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 69,969 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,858 shares to 14,047 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 21,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,982 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,000 shares. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.63 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Capital Lc stated it has 5,635 shares. Broad Run Invest Limited reported 103,638 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 5.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South State Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,626 shares. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,255 shares. Boys Arnold & Co holds 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 41,472 shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 1.11 million shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.43% or 8.65 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability holds 427,702 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 42,425 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Freestone Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,592 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Letko Brosseau & Assoc holds 0.39% or 231,688 shares. Sns Financial Lc reported 7,871 shares stake.