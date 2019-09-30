As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position; Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 22,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY TRIAL PUT ON HOLD BY APPEALS COURT; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING: Obama campaign director reveals Facebook ALLOWED them to mine American users’ profiles in 2012; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video); 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – FOLLOWING ZIENTS’S APPOINTMENT BOARD WILL CONSIST OF SEVEN INDEPENDENT, NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS OUT OF NINE TOTAL DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Said to Agree to Testify Before Congress Over Data Privacy

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 286,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.00M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.52 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh has invested 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Prudential has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Forbes J M And Com Llp owns 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,147 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pointstate Ltd Partnership has 4,600 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 68,524 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Inc. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested in 0.03% or 30,033 shares. Assetmark reported 289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.76% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.60 million shares. Everence Cap Inc has 0.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6,498 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd invested in 2,215 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 300,000 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $323.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 583,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Grp Llc has invested 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 60,000 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 0.09% or 9,176 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru LP invested in 233,187 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corp owns 96,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.55% or 90,915 shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt stated it has 829,251 shares. Courage Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 12,500 shares. Ativo Mgmt Lc has 11,546 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancorporation owns 2,614 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 51,062 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp owns 302,223 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 1.71 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 39,769 shares to 67,037 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,990 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

