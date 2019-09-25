As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position; Mercadolibre (MELI) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 2,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 17,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.82. About 11.98 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – “Black ops” at Cambridge Analytica: witness; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG WRITES IN BLOG POSTING ON SOCIAL NETWORK; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfner is due to appear before U.K. lawmakers later this month; 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 947 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 3,479 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 4,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $11.07 during the last trading session, reaching $548.36. About 228,113 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.43 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 32.25M shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 4.67M shares. Oarsman Capital owns 2,504 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Legacy Cap Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,377 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 9.68M shares or 0.75% of the stock. Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 65,520 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport And Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 1.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5.19M shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 4,381 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 162,386 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd accumulated 98,037 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 3G Cap LP stated it has 56,194 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.78% or 78,987 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 5.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,180 shares to 46,773 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 11,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 4,701 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Com Lc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fund Mngmt Sa holds 2,797 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California-based Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hitchwood Mngmt LP holds 1.3% or 125,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 35,757 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 14,370 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,603 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 67,265 shares. 794 are held by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 54,776 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Majedie Asset Management Limited owns 11,258 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 1,505 shares. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 820 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,201 for 6854.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.