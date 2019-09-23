As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 151,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 661,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.57M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.7. About 5.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Explainer: Facebook Data; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday; 05/04/2018 – Dealbook: Are Facebook’s Latest Privacy Changes Enough?: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.”; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More Accounts Tied to Russian `Troll Factory’; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Facebook Has a ‘Tremendous Amount of Power’ and Should Face Some Regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg has clearly had a very bad week. In the aftermath of revelations about the British research group Cambridge Analytica, Facebook’s founder is enduring a firestorm of criticism on both sides of the Atlantic about unauthorized access to users’ personal data

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 5,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 68,776 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 74,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 720,893 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contrarius Invest reported 5.58% stake. Ent Fin Services Corp owns 5,322 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited invested in 1.22% or 1,910 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc owns 14,615 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Crescent Park Mgmt Lp holds 0.52% or 14,866 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Trust holds 4.31% or 31,605 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.85% or 72,624 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs invested in 3,025 shares or 0.34% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 3.93 million shares stake. Charter has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,290 shares. Sands Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 5.84 million shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 17,386 shares. Scott & Selber Inc invested in 18,318 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 202,900 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 465,651 shares stake.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 300,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $34.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 850,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 15,887 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 84 shares. Ipswich Invest Co Incorporated invested in 1.02% or 43,867 shares. Decatur Cap Management reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Ferguson Wellman invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 124,598 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated reported 0.26% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 309,154 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 12,645 shares. Moreover, Cim Limited Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 5.98 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 1.60 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.07% or 3,933 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested in 13 shares. Fincl Serv holds 0.3% or 18,980 shares in its portfolio.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,319 shares to 102,665 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 30.17 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. 1,500 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. Price Penry W also bought $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares. $499,268 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW.

