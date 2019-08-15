As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered by $674,458 Its Position; As Banc Of California (BANC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ejf Capital Decreased by $687,609 Its Position

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 52,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 47,675 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 28/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Leticia Aguilar as Executive Vice President, Community Banking; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC)

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72M, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $182.33. About 4.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is removing more than 270 pages and accounts operated by Russian organization Internet Research Agency (IRA) intended to influence Russian users; 26/03/2018 – Jim Breyer Says Facebook Will Recover From Data Leak (Video); 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 19/03/2018 – UK authorities seek warrant to search Cambridge Analytica offices; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Removes Popular Black Lives Matter Page for Being a Fake; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banc of California Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banc of California, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Banc of California, Inc. Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Using Up to $75000000 of Cash Certain Outstanding Depositary Shares – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 11,867 shares to 122,170 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 14,637 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 40,600 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 46,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 55 shares. Geode Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 496,290 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 52,751 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,512 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 199 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp owns 185,070 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 328,767 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 9,170 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com holds 0.92% or 1.37M shares. First Manhattan Co owns 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 23,744 shares.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $9.67M for 18.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 512,467 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Intact Mngmt stated it has 7,200 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Com reported 289,680 shares stake. Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 15,297 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 3.74 million shares stake. Iconiq Cap Limited has 5.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 307,605 shares. Bowen Hanes Com reported 1,294 shares. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sheets Smith Wealth invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Mgmt accumulated 45,532 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 70,850 shares. Towercrest Capital Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,121 shares. Senator Inv Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 3.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 955,000 shares. Amer Century accumulated 8.13 million shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 602 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.