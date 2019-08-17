As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Lifted Its Holding by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 07/04/2018 – Facebook says it’ll now require political-leaning advertisers to verify their identity. Via @verge:; 04/04/2018 – It’s much worse: Facebook says almost every profile has had its data scraped by a third party; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal Translation: Facebook will be fine; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company:; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s floundering response to scandal is part of the problem

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 282,314 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Ltd owns 33,920 shares. General American Invsts invested in 1.27% or 76,500 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartline Investment Corporation holds 3,217 shares. Buckingham Cap Incorporated has invested 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Network Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,631 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested in 2,336 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Colony Limited Liability Company reported 30,167 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cypress Limited Liability (Wy) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 219 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc has 72,121 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 2.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Financial Advsrs accumulated 1,937 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.6% or 8.42M shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,064 shares to 23,454 shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,667 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc..