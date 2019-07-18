As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Glynn Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.62 Million; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stock Value Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Moving target Facebook hearings show […]; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has has been trying to portray itself as a friend to digital publishers for the last few years. But an institutional level, the company does not seem to understand or value journalism; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis; 26/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – American jailed in Venezuela freed – Trump tweet; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS WILL LEARN FROM THIS TO SECURE FACEBOOK FURTHER; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 923,513 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Addison has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,635 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 25,411 shares. Stanley Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natl Pension Ser holds 1.45% or 2.26 million shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp owns 376,261 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 911,675 shares. Portolan Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 65,304 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management, Georgia-based fund reported 15,678 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,489 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sterling Investment Management Inc accumulated 12,209 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “A Healthy VR Obsession Could Finally Start Paying off for Facebook Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Has Plenty of Bullish Resiliency Left – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77M and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares to 208,396 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,667 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kohlâ€™s Corporation (KSS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6% Higher – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.