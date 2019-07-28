As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Glynn Capital Management Boosted by $3.62 Million Its Holding; Paradice Investment Management Raised Its Lear (LEA) Stake by $504,090

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48M, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 17/03/2018 – Facebook apologizes for autocomplete child abuse video suggestions. Via @verge:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to users’ personal data without authorization; 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 23/03/2018 – Facebook under fire: Mark Zuckerberg’s actions questionable in face of data scandal; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 06/04/2018 – ITALY ANTITRUST AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS OPENED A PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S COLLECTION AND USE OF USER DATA – STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 3,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 457,491 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.09 million, up from 453,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 863,244 shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Mngmt reported 46,206 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Llc owns 30,167 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset LP has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,733 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh reported 256,688 shares stake. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.47% or 6,352 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 2.78% or 3.16 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc invested in 50,847 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Private Trust Na has 18,759 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 6,828 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,821 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 52,276 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Barnett & reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Principal Finance Group Inc Inc stated it has 4.86 million shares. Israel-based Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler owns 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,303 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 89,817 shares to 208,396 shares, valued at $17.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,339 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 4,648 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 175,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 3,759 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Llc reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset owns 81,109 shares. Century owns 50,510 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Mngmt And. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 1,742 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3.98 million shares. Numerixs Techs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 184,000 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.18% or 32,950 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

