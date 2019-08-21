As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increased Stake; Clean Yield Group Boosted Biogen Com (BIIB) Position by $705,640

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $232.91. About 115,619 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 186.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 1.59M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Tiger Global, the investment firm that poured money into Facebook, Warby Parker and Flipkart, is now betting on cannabis alongside rapper Snoop Dogg; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 26/03/2018 – Tech Among Market’s Biggest Gainers, But Facebook Continues To Drag — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS SAY ON FACEBOOK PROTESTS TO CONTINUE ON FRIDAY; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 24/05/2018 – Facebook must comply with European privacy laws in ‘real life,’ EU’s digital policy chief say; 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 24/05/2018 – FB IMPLEMENTING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED POLITICAL CONTENT POLICY; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Ser A by 25,020 shares to 59,167 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp by 24,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,099 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

