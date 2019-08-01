As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Firsthand Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Ajo LP Upped Stake in Darling Intl (DAR)

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Darling Intl (DAR) by 108.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 218,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 420,251 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 201,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Darling Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 646,595 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 16.78 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claimed; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 09/03/2018 – Millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog lays off social content producers following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-KOGAN VIOLATED PLATFORM POLICIES BY PASSING DATA FROM AN APP THAT WAS USING FACEBOOK LOGIN TO SCL/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 599,124 shares to 26,470 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grp (NYSE:RGA) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Dhi Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 47,200 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.08% or 18,975 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 24.36M shares. Nordea Mgmt owns 76,600 shares. Nfc Ltd Com invested in 434,445 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 400 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 63,771 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp owns 491,754 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 49,210 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 13,238 shares. Mesirow Investment Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 460,386 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,171 shares. Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 475,427 shares. Amer Int Gp has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Management holds 1,350 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co holds 1.04 million shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Grassi Mngmt owns 3,254 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Towercrest Management reported 6,121 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 8.78M were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Co reported 25,971 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 1.42M shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 143,642 shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Prtn Equity reported 112,500 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46M and $268.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc. by 95,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.